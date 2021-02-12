Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare 6th Year Students Say There's An "Undeniable Level Of Concern" About The Leaving Cert.

: 12/02/2021 - 11:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare 6th year students say there is an "undeniable level of concern" about the "lack of information" on the Leaving Cert.

The Minister for Higher Education has said the ASTI have been beyond unhelpful by walking away from talks on the Leaving Cert.

The teaching union pulled out of negotiations, saying the plans being discussed were unacceptable and citing concerns about calculated grades.

The ASTI is meeting with Minister for Education Norma Foley in a bid to resolve the dispute but says that's not a guarantee it will re-enter negotiations.

Kayla Taitz is President of the Students Council, Confey College, Leixlip and spoke to Kildare Today.

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of the programme by ASTI Deputy General Secretary, Diarmaid de Paor and Kayla Taitz

