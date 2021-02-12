Listen Live Logo

Number Of People In Rural Ireland With Difficulty Accessing Financial Services Increases.

: 12/02/2021 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of people in rural Ireland having difficulty accessing a bank or post office has increased over the last ten years.

New CSO figures show the proportion having problems with access to banks went from just under 10 per cent in 2011 to 15.5 per cent in 2019.

The figure for post offices went from 6 per cent in 2011 to 10.4 per cent in 2019.

The stats also reveal the number of rural households with landlines, mobile phones and computers has increased significantly between 2004 and 2019.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

