The Stardust Memorial Park Has Been Up-Graded.

Dublin's Stardust Memorial Park has been upgraded.

It comes ahead of the 40th anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday.

Works at the park in Coolock, including the removal of trees, planting of thousands of bulbs, and creating pathways, have been carried out by Dublin City Council.

A dedicated gardener has been assigned to the park, and a butterfly bank - which is an area planted with a number of special plants designed to encourage butterflies - has been created.

A mix of white early flowering spring bulbs, which flower around this time every year, have been added to the memorial, as well as two benches.



File image: Stardust Nightclub interior, 14 02 1981/Rolling News