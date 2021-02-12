Listen Live Logo

Listen: 160,000 People Out Of Work Because Of Hospitality & Tourism Shutdown.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Around 160-thousand people are estimated to be out of work at the moment because of the closure of the tourism and hospitality sector.

It comes as the government has announced two free online schemes to help those people upskill.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

