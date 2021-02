There are fears that last night's shooting in Dublin could lead to retaliation attacks.

Patrick Lyons, who was in his 40s, was shot dead on Belclare Terrace in Ballymun.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

Pictured are Gardai and the Technical Bureau at the scene where a man was fatally shot on Belclare Terrace, Ballymun, last night. Photograph: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie