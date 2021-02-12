Listen Live Logo

Mandatory 14 Day Quarantine Extended To 18 More Countries.

: 12/02/2021 - 13:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_airport_sign_rollingnews.jpg

Mandatory two-week self-quarantine has been extended to a further 18 countries.

They include Austria and the UAE, as well as 16 sub-Saharan Africa including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Anyone arriving to Ireland from those countries, as well as Brazil and South Africa, must quarantine for two weeks.

Legislation will be considered next week to enforce mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone travelling from the 20 countries on the high risk list.

 

File image: RollingNews

