The head of Aldi's Irish operations says there is a chance of some items going up in price as a result of Brexit.

Aldi's Irish HQ is in Naas.

Businesses have faced various new paperwork requirements while there are tariffs and duties on some items which enter the EU single market.

Aldi's head of Irish operations Niall O'Connor says they have tried to change supplier in some cases, but others will face some small increases: