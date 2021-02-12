Kildare Firm Claims Regional National Enteprise Award Accolade.

A Kildare company has claimed an accolade at the National Enterprise Awards.

QPQ is a FinTech start-up in Leixlip, which is supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

It was founded by Greg Chew and Aidan Finn and specialises in tech solutions in financial services.

QPQ took the regional award at last night's remote ceremony.

Congratulating Greg and the team at QPQ, Jacqui McNabb Head of Enterprise, Kildare County Council said"We are so proud to have been a small part in QPQ's growth and ultimate success at the National Enterprise Awards. QPQ are only on the start of what undoubtably will be a global success and we look forward to that journey with them".