Istanbul Airport surpassed Heathrow, Schiphol and Charles de Gaulle, as Europe's busiest airport last year.

Figures, released by the Airports Council International, reveal that passenger volumes in airports within the EU bloc decreased by 84%, in the last three months of 2020.

Meanwhile non-EU airports in the continent dropped by 64%, in the same quarter.

ACI says stricter restrictions, and a smaller domestic market, disadvantaged EU airports during the pandemic.

Image: Pixabay