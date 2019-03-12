Kildare Focus

Listen: There Are No Plans To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8s In Irish Airspace.

There are currently no plans to ground the thirteen Boeing 737 Max planes operating in Irish airspace.

Australia, Singapore and Mexico have grounded the model following Sunday's crash in Ethiopia which left 157 people dead, including Irish man Micheál Ryan.

The cause of the crash hasn't been established yet and the Irish Aviation Authority says it's awaiting more information from those investigating the accident.

The 737 Max was involved in another crash in Indonesia in October.

Sky's John Sparks is at the site where the plane came down on Sunday:

