Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 03/12/2019 - 12:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent, John Downing, CEO of the Irish Council for Social Housing, Dónal McManus, Athy MD Labour Cllr., Mark Wall, and Ind. Cllr. in the Maynooth Municipal District, Pádraig McEvoy and Renua Ireland Maynooth MD local election candidate, Seamus O'Ríain.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Shayk Dr. Umar Al-Qadri, Kildare-West Wicklow SPCA Secretary, Sally McCaffrey , Fianna Fáil TD, Charlie McConalogue and the Cheltenham Preview with bookmaker and Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick.

