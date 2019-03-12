Listen: UK Attorney General Says Backstop Legal Risk "Remains Unchanged".

The British Attorney General says the legal risk of the UK remaining trapped in the backstop "remains unchanged" despite assurances published last night.

The legal advice is a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May who will put the withdrawal agreement to another vote in Parliament this evening.

Geoffrey Cox admits the risk of the UK getting held in the so-called Irish backstop has reduced.

But adds 'legally' there is no change and exiting the backstop will still need EU approval.

Conservative MP John Whittingdale says the AG's advice proves the withdrawal agreement is unworkable.

