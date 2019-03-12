Kildare Focus

Listen: Drehid Oral Hearing Hears Engineers Opinion That Haul Routes Require €13M Investment.

: 03/12/2019 - 12:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council's consulting engineers suggest that investment of €13 million is required in Drehid Landfill haul routes

An Bord Pleanala's oral hearing in to Bord na Mona's plans to increase the volume of waste accepted there continues today.

It is taking place at the Johnstown Estate Hotel & Spa, Enfield and rebuttal discussions will take place tomorrow.

O'Connor Sutton and Cronin lodged a 165 page submission to the hearing.

Independent Councillor, Pádraig McEvoy, attended the hearing yesterday and relays what he understands of the firm's submission, as it pertains to haul routes.

The agenda for the oral hearing is available here

