UCC Student Dies Following Hit & Run Incident In The Netherlands.

A University College Cork student has died following a hit-and-run incident in the Netherlands.

21-year-old Aoife O'Connell, who was on Erasmus in Utrecht, was found injured on a road in the city at around 4:30am on Saturday morning.

Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car involved in the incident didn't remain at the scene. However, a 37-year-old man has since reported himself to police for questioning.

In a statement, the college said: "UCC is providing support to Aoife's family and friends at this difficult time."