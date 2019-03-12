Kildare Focus

Jury In Quirke Murder Trial Hear Of Handwritten Note Found In His Office.

: 03/12/2019 - 13:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

A jury has heard a handwritten note containing questions about Bobby Ryan’s disappearance was found in Patrick Quirke’s office.

Mr. Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary, denies murdering the local DJ sometime between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm in Fawnagown a few weeks before his home was searched.

The court heard previously that Mary had an affair with Mr. Quirke before she started seeing Bobby – a local DJ who went by the name Mr. Moonlight.

Det Garda Kieran Keane read out the handwritten note he found in Mr. Quirke’s office. Among the questions contained in it were:
“Mary last one to see him? How did she find van so quickly? Why didn't she act on leads? Why did she have varying accounts of how long he was in yard before he left for work? Why was she relieved after Crime Call? It was a rubbish programme and didn't help to jog anyone’s memory”

Other items seized included a computer, an iPad, memory sticks and other documents.

 

File image: RollingNews

