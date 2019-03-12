K Country

56 Yr. Old Man Reported Missing From His Portlaoise Home.

: 03/12/2019 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are appealing for help finding a man missing for more than a month.

William Delaney was last seen in the Portlaoise area on the 31st of January.

The 57-year-old is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to contact Gardaí.

