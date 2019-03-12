47 Kildare Artists Take Part In INCOGNITO, In Aid Of Jack & Jill.

47 Kildare artists are supporting secret art sale, "INCOGNITO", in aid of Johnstown headquartered Jack & Jill foundation.

In all, 1,000 artists are contributing; Paul Costelloe, Bono, Maser, Abigail O’Brien and Peter Curling among.

Each of the 2,600 pieces of art will be sold for €50, but purchasers won't know they artist until after they buy the piece.

INCOGNITO is the the largest art sale in Ireland this year,



Last year’s event raised over €95,000 for Jack & Jill.

Every €16 raised funds one hour of home nursing care for over 340 children who are under Jack & Jill’s wing today; including the 11 families currently receiving care in County Kildare.

Image: Irish designer Paul Costelloe pictured joined Jack & Jill Liaison Nurse Saundra Nolan at the reveal of the INCOGNITO 2019 artwork