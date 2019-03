There's a blow for Theresa May as the Democratic Unionists and some Conservative eurosceptics say they won't back her Brexit deal.

MPs will vote on the British Prime Minister's withdrawal plan again later - after she secured assurances from the EU on the Irish backstop.

But Britain's Attorney General says the UK could still be stuck in the arrangement even if it wants to leave.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says talks with Brussels have failed.

Image: Jeremy Corbyn/Wikipedia.