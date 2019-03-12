K Country

People In Ireland Drank, On Average, 11 Litres Of Alcohol Each In 2018.

People in Ireland drank an average of 11 litres of alcohol each last year.

That's the equivalent of 130 bottles of wine or 46 bottles of vodka.

According to figures from Revenue our intake of spirits has increased by 21 per cent in the last 5 years. 

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay
 

