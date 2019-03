UCD has apologised after a student used its internal email list to ask for help developing a consent app.

The email explained that the app would allow people planning to have sex to electronically sign a pre-made contract.

Those in the college's School of Computer Science were also told the consent app would fight "the ever growing fear of men being sued post-intercourse".

Noeline Blackwell from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre believes some of the thinking behind the app shows maturity: