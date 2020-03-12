K Drive

Dublin Hospital Launches Recruitment Drive In Response To Covid 19.

: 03/12/2020 - 16:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin is looking to recruit healthcare workers to meet rising demand as a result of the Covid- 19 outbreak.

The positions are full and part-time.

Among the roles needed are nurses, healthcare assistants, medical, support and administrative staff.
 

