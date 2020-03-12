K Drive

Kildare Chamber Suspends Training, Workshops & Events.

: 03/12/2020 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
County Kildare Chamber has postponed all events scheduled for March.

This includes training courses and workshops.

The Chamber offices are now closed and its employees are working remotely.

CKC says it will continue to the provision of issuing of certificates of origin for our export companies will continue online".

Chamber, CEO, Allan Shine, says “We will continue to provide business with the support and advice that they are looking for. Many of our members are extremely nervous, and we are fielding calls primarily in relation to remote working queries, HR issues and banking queries. There will be severe disruption to business over the next two weeks and Government needs to be flexible in supporting the cash flow needs of businesses to avoid large scale job losses. We have engaged with our banks locally who are calling for businesses that require assistance to make contact now and not delay. The Chamber also has several business members that can assist the business community in Kildare with IT/remote access queries and HR queries” Shine said.

 

