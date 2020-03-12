2 Seized By Naas Roads Policng Unit.

2 vehicles have been seized during a Naas Roads Policing Unit operation.

It took place e on the M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip, and targeted driver behavio0ur

13 motorists were detected driving on the hard shoulder, and all have been issued with fines and penalty points.

1 vehicle was removed from its driver as it lacked insurance and tax.

The second was removed as it lacked tax, insurance, an NCT and was being driven by an unaccompanied motorist on a provisional licence.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.