K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Seized By Naas Roads Policng Unit.

: 03/12/2020 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tax.jpg

2 vehicles have been seized during a Naas Roads Policing Unit operation.

It took place e on the M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip, and targeted driver behavio0ur

13 motorists were detected driving on the hard shoulder, and all have been issued with fines and penalty points.

1 vehicle was removed from its driver as it lacked insurance and tax.

The second was removed as it lacked tax, insurance, an NCT and was being driven by an unaccompanied motorist on a provisional licence.

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!