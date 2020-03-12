Every Library In Kildare Is Now Closed Until March 29th.

Every library in Kildare has now been closed until March 29th.

Kildare County Council has reviewed arrangements for access to services in light of Covid 19.

The Customer Service Point at KCC's Athy office, and all external offices outside of council headquarters, will be closed to the public.

Services to the public will be available at the council's headquaerters at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas

It is urging members of the public to use on-line services and e-mail and to only attend at at office where necessary and by prior appointment.

These arrangements will remain in place until March 29th.

Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours: 045 980200

Out of hours: 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours: 1800 804 307

Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie