Every Library In Kildare Is Now Closed Until March 29th.

: 03/12/2020 - 18:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Every library in Kildare has now been closed until March 29th.

Kildare County Council has  reviewed arrangements for access to services in light of Covid 19.

The Customer Service Point at KCC's Athy office, and all external offices outside of council headquarters, will be closed to the public.

Services to the public will be available at the council's headquaerters at Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas

It is urging members of the public to use on-line services and e-mail and to only attend at at office where necessary and by prior appointment.  

These arrangements will remain in place until March 29th.

Kildare County Council Contact information
During office hours: 045 980200
Out of hours: 1890 500 333
Homeless out of hours: 1800 804 307

Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

 

