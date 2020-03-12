Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 27 New Cases Of Covid 19 Confirmed.

03/12/2020 - 19:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ireland_graphic_map.jpg

27 new cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 70.

Six people are being treated in an intensive care unit, including three of the new cases.

It comes as the Government today announced the closure of schools, colleges and creches.

The Department of Health says these measures may be in place for an extended period of time, but a review will take place before the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says they are now asking people to self isolate for 14 days if they have any symptoms.

newstalk1857310.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

