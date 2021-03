Drugs worth 70 thousand euro have been seized in County Westmeath.

1 kilogram of cocaine was found after a search was carried out in the Monksland area of Athlone yesterday.

Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit helped by local units and the Armed Support Unit made the find in a house.

Two men in their 20s and 30s have been arrested and are being held at Athlone Garda Station.

File image: AGS logo