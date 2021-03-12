Listen: Cllr. Says Landmark Naas Building Turned In To A "Kip" By Trespassers.

A Naas councillor says a landmark building in the town has been turned in to a "kip" by trespassers.

St. David's Castle is a protected structure and dates from the 13th century.

The current structure was built in the mid 18th century.

Kildare County Council says, given the significance of the building, its planning department is eager to work with the new owner to safeguard the building

Ind. Cllr., Seamie Moore, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Cllr Moore joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on his motions before the March meeting of the Naas Municipal District. They began by discussing the Cellnex project in Edenderry.

Image: St David's Castle Naas - National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.