Mortgage customers in Ireland will pay higher interest rates compared to any other country in the EU.

New figures from the Central Bank reveal the average interest rate in Ireland for new mortgages is 2.79 per cent.

The EU average is 1.29 per cent, although it varies considerably across countries.

Brendan Burgess of Ask About Money.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

Stock image: Shutterstock