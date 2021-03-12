The Eleven To Two Show

€3.7M Allocated To The Royal Canal Greenway Between Maynooth & Leixlip.

: 12/03/2021 - 11:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Just over €3.7 million in funding has been allocated for the Royal Canal Greenway between Maynooth and Leixlip Greenway

The  detailed design stage is almost complete, and it is expected that the works will go to tender in the Summer.

Works are expected to begin this Autumn.

The Greenway is a walking and cycling route along the Royal Canal from Dublin to Galway.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says This will be a great asset to the communities of Maynooth and Leixlip. The surfacing of the Royal Canal Greenway between Maynooth and Richmond Harbour / Longford Town is now complete."

 

