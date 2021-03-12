Additional Accommodation Approved For 2 Kildare Primary Schools.

Additional accommodation for schools in Rathangan and Kildangan has been approve.

St Patrick Boys National School, Rathangan, has been given approval for an ASD Unit and four general classrooms.

An ASD class has been approved for Kildangan National School.

Its been welcomed by Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, who is also highlight the slow pace of delivery of additional accommodation at second level in the constituency:

“Progress has been slow on plans to deliver a new school building to replace the Curragh Post Primary School and serve surrounding hinterland catchment areas. It is essential that progress is made on this major school building project as soon as possible to deliver much needed school places and alleviate pressure from the surrounding secondary schools. The project is now awaiting final site selection and this needs to be urgently progressed to get this critical project moving.



“It is also crucial that progress on the new school build for St. Paul’s in Monasterevin remains on schedule and is completed in September 2022 as promised. I have also asked the Minister to consider engaging with the patron on possible alternative educational uses for the old school building once the new school is completed, given the substantial investment in modular buildings and a new science prefab room in the old school.

“There are a number of school extension projects ongoing in the areas that could help address the capacity issues if they are accelerated. I have asked that the proposed extensions at Cross and Passion College Kilcullen, Patrician Brothers Secondary School, Newbridge and Athy Community College be expedited. The delivery of a requested extension of St. Kevins Community College Dunlavin would also help to alleviate pressures in their Kildare catchment area."

File image: RollingNews