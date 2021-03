Ireland will not be suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid safety concerns.

Several EU countries have stopping using the jab after reports of blood clots in some patients who've received it.

The concern relates to a batch of vaccines that was sent to 17 EU states, and contains 1 million doses.

But the National Immunisation Advisory Committee says it's not changing its advice on the jab.



Stock image:Artem Podrez/Pexels