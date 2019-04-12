Friday Night Rhythm

Man Charged In Connection With Discovery Of Drone & Drugs In Car Next To Prison.

: 04/12/2019 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_roscommon.jpg

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the discovery of a drone and drugs in a car next to Castlerea prison in Co. Roscommon yesterday morning.

Garda found two mobiles, a smart watch, around 440 tablets and cannabis herb along with a drone which was in the process of being set up, when they stopped and search a car yesterday morning.

A man and a woman were arrested, the woman in her 40s has since been released without charge while the man is due to appear before Castlerea District Court on May 26th.

