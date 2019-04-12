Security Guard Injured In Cash-In-Transit Robbery In Dublin.

A security guard has been injured after a cash in transit robbery in Dublin today.

Gardaí are searching for two robbers who got away with a cash box:

This robbery happened at 10 am this morning in Tyrellstown in the Northwest of the city.

The security employee was walking out of a shop with a cash box when he was attacked by two men.

He was struck with what is being described as a wheel brace and received minor injuries.

The men then made their get away in a Skoda car which was later found burnt out in a nearby housing estate.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

