Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Security Guard Injured In Cash-In-Transit Robbery In Dublin.

: 04/12/2019 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

A security guard has been injured after a cash in transit robbery in Dublin today.

Gardaí are searching for two robbers who got away with a cash box:

This robbery happened at 10 am this morning in Tyrellstown in the Northwest of the city.

The security employee was walking out of a shop with a cash box when he was attacked by two men.

He was struck with what is being described as a wheel brace and received minor injuries.

The men then made their get away in a Skoda car which was later found burnt out in a nearby housing estate.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!