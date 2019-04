Gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballingcollig in Co Cork in June 2018 have arrested a woman.

The woman in her 30s is being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station where she can be held for up to a week.

A man arrested yesterday has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man arrested on Wednesday remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.