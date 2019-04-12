Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Criticises Delaney's Appearance Before Oireachtas Cttee.

: 04/12/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_23_10_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach has criticised John Delaney's appearance at the Oireachtas Sport Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy

The former CEO of the FAI appeared before the committee earlier this week but didn't answer any questions citing legal reasons.

The Committee had been looking for answers as to why he gave the FAI a 100 thousand euro loan in 2017.

Leo Varadkar says while Mr Delaney was within his rights, many people wanted the questions answered.

frileo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!