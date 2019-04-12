Listen: Taoiseach Criticises Delaney's Appearance Before Oireachtas Cttee.

The Taoiseach has criticised John Delaney's appearance at the Oireachtas Sport Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy

The former CEO of the FAI appeared before the committee earlier this week but didn't answer any questions citing legal reasons.

The Committee had been looking for answers as to why he gave the FAI a 100 thousand euro loan in 2017.

Leo Varadkar says while Mr Delaney was within his rights, many people wanted the questions answered.

