Listen: KCC Says M7 Up-Grade May Not Be Complete Until May Or June.

: 04/12/2019 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Works to upgrade the M7 in Kildare are expected to be completed by May or June.

That's according to officials at Kildare County Council.

The widening of the M7 began in 2017, and has been causing long delays for commuters.

A section of the road is closed this weekend between Naas North and Naas South to allow a new bridge to be built.

Diversions and a temporary speed limit are in place.

Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Roads, Niall Morrissey, says once the works this weekend go to plan, there is an end date in sight:

