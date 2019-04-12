Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Over 10,000 People Were On Waiting Lists For Treatment At Naas General In March.

: 04/12/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
national_treatment_purchase_fund_logo.png

For the first time, more than 10,000  people were on lists awaiting various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital last month.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figure, of 10,372, is a new record

The number of people seeking GI Endoscopy at the Kildare hospital, some 1,452, is the second highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Naas General Hospital waiting list data for March

Inpatients: 123

GI Endoscopy: 1,452

Outpatients: 8797

Nationally, over half a million patients are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.

The figures for March also show 70,219 patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment.

While over 22 thousand patients were waiting to receive an appointment for their GI Endoscopy.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!