Over 10,000 People Were On Waiting Lists For Treatment At Naas General In March.

For the first time, more than 10,000 people were on lists awaiting various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital last month.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figure, of 10,372, is a new record

The number of people seeking GI Endoscopy at the Kildare hospital, some 1,452, is the second highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Naas General Hospital waiting list data for March

Inpatients: 123

GI Endoscopy: 1,452

Outpatients: 8797

Nationally, over half a million patients are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.

The figures for March also show 70,219 patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment.

While over 22 thousand patients were waiting to receive an appointment for their GI Endoscopy.