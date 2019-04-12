Maynooth University Prof. Allocated €1M In Funding From IRC.

A Maynooth University researcher is among 12 to share in a total award of €11.8 million from the Irish Research Council ch.

Professor Patricia Palmer of Maynooth U’s Department of English is receiving funding for the MACMORRIS project.

It which sets out to recover the vibrancy and complexity of Ireland’s transformative years between Henry VIII’s assumption of the kingship of Ireland in 1541 and the Flight of the Earls in 1607.

The poets, patrons and political activists of this period will be digitally mapped for the first time under Prof Palmer’s project, which is set to receive funding of €992,750.

Image: Professor Patricia Palmer