Listen: Divresions In Place On M7 From 9pm Tonight.

: 04/12/2019 - 18:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_2.jpg

Diversions will be imposed in the  M7 work zone from tonight

Drivers are being diverted onto new slip roads between Naas North and Naas South while a new bridge is installed.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys during the closure which is in place from 9pm tonight until 9am on Sunday.

It's the second weekend of closures, and an advisory speed limit of 25 kilometres is in effect.

Superintendent Oliver Henry of Naas Garda Station says the majority of motorists stuck to the speed limit last time:

newstalk1703910.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: M7 work zone/RollingNews

