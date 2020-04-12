Sunday Wind Down

Listen: McVerry Trust Says Its Been Easier To Find Accommodation For Homeless People During The Pandemic.

: 04/12/2020 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Peter McVerry Trust says it's been much easier to house homeless people in the last 2 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The homeless charity, which provides Kildare's homeless services,  says it also wants to use Air B and B apartments that tourists use to house rough sleepers instead.

It's accommodating homeless people in a hotel in Dublin city centre with 100 ensuite bedrooms and says the numbers on the streets have dropped.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kill resident, Pat Doyle is calling on the Government to house homeless people in apartments instead of hotels:

File image: Pat Doyle/RollingNews

