Listen: Ceremony Held To Mark 104th Anniversary Of The Easter Rising.

: 04/12/2020 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A commemoration ceremony to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising has taken place in Dublin.

It involved the ringing of The Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, the lowering of the tricolour to half mast and the reading of the Proclamation at the GPO.

The Taoiseach also invited President Michael D Higgins to lay a wreath at the Áras before observing a minute's silence.

Internationally renowned Kildare Soprano, Celine Byrne, sang Amhrán na bhFiann

In his prayer of remembrance from the GPO, the Defence Forces' Head Chaplin, Fr. Seamus Madigan, spoke of those affected by Covid-19:

12/4/2020. Easter Commemoration GPO. Niall O Leary plays his trumpet at the the Annual 1916 Easter Commemoration in the GPO in Dublin. The Easter Commemoration took place in the courtyard inside the GPO building because of the Covid-19 Virus . Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

