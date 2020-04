The Taoiseach says it's possible we haven't reached the peak of Covid 19 - and that some of our "darkest days" are ahead.

There are now almost 9 thousand cases in the Republic with 253 intensive care admissions - while 320 people have died.

Leo Varadkar says we all need to do more to stop the spread of the virus:

Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland