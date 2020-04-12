Sunday Wind Down

Bono Has Contacted The South Korean President To Ask Him To Help Ireland Tackle Covid 19 Pandemic.

: 04/12/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
u2_back_in_dublin_ao9z7616.jpg

Bono has written to the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, asking him to help Ireland tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U2 frontman has asked for personal protective equipment and said he'd pay for them himself.

The Asian country was initially one of the worst affected by the global outbreak, but its strong medical response has limited the number of deaths and confirmed cases.

It's understood Mr Moon has agreed to look into the request with health authorities in his country.

 

File image: RollingNews

