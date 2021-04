There's a 1.2% decrease in the number of people in Kildare staying within 10 kilometres of their homes.

The Central Statistics Office says, in the week to March 24th, 61.7% of people in the county were staying local.

By the following week, March 31st that increased to 60.5%

This is below the national average, where 63.6% of people remained within 10Km of their homes in that period.

Image: CSO