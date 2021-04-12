Revenue Granted Cash Detention Order On €16,000 In Cash.

Revenue officers have been granted a cash detention order on almost 16-thousand in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The money was seized at Dublin Airport last Friday when officers stopped two passengers prior to boarding a flight to Dubai.

Separately last Friday, 28-thousand cigarettes with an estimated retail value of over 19-thousand euro were seized at Dublin Airport in the baggage of a man who had arrived on a flight from Frankfurt.

Investigations into both seizures are continuing.

Stock image: Pexels