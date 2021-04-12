We're Hiring: Kfm News Has A Vacancy For Weekend Journalist/s.

Kfm - Kildare’s No.1 Radio Station - Vacancies for a Weekend News Journalist/s

Kfm is expanding our team!

The vacancies cover Saturdays and Sundays, with holiday cover options.

Consideration will be given to those interested in either day, but one person covering both days in the respective areas will, also, be considered.

THE WEEKEND NEWS ROLE is an important one, requiring a high standard of News generation, on-air reading, along with Social Media/Website updating.

In addition, the appointed candidate/s will have duties, where necessary, supporting the Saturday and Sunday afternoons’ Sports programmes.

The successful candidate will have a Media 3rd level qualification relevant to the role/s and possess excellent production values.

Previous experience is not essential, as full training will be given, but preference will given to those with both the academic qualification and prior experience.

Kfm will create a panel from which it will fill any future vacancies in this area.

If you possess the above qualities and the commitment for either News or Presenter positions, send your CV – marked “News”, including audio sample to: ceo@kfmradio.com.

Closing date for receipt of applications for both the News and Presenter positions is Friday, April 30th.

Kfm is an equal opportunities employer!

