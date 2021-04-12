K Drive

Investigations Continue In To Hit & Run Incident On Baltinglass To Castledermot Road.

Gardai are continuing to investigate a collision on the Baltinglass-Castledermot Road in which one of the drivers involved failed to remain at the scene.

It happened on Saturday morning between 8 O'clock and 8.30am.

Gardai say "We are looking to speak to the driver of what we believe to be a grey/silver Audi, possibly a 2012 year. There was a body kit on this car and the passenger wing mirror was missing. There is further damage done to the front of the car. "

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to  contact Castledermot Garda Station on 059 9144112, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

Image: Kildare Garda Division.

