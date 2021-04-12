K Drive

Listen: Locals In Kildare Housing Estate Question Why HSE Set Up Covid 19 Testing Centre Without Advertising It.

Locals in a Kildare housing estate have questioned why a new walk-in Covid testing centre in the area has not been advertised by the HSE.

Gardai posted leaflets to residents in Aylmer Park in Naas, warning of a recent rise in virus cases nearby.

Paul O’Donoghue reports.

