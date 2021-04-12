394 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening: No Additional Deaths.

There has been 394 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

175 of the cases are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo and 20 are in Limerick.

227 people are currently in hospital with the virus - up from 213 yesterday, while the number in ICU has dropped slightly to 50.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 132 cases per 100,000 people, down 15 percent on the previous week, while the 5-day moving average is down 23 percent over the same period, and now stands at 404.

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose

313,031 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,330 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 60.5

5-day moving average 404

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 11Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Apr 2021) Ireland 394 404 131.9 6,281 Offaly 20 13 278.3 217 Kildare 34 38 213 474 Dublin 175 180 207.2 2,792 Laois 12 9 201.9 171 Westmeath 5 9 196 174 Meath 17 21 168.2 328 Donegal 16 19 160.2 255 Cavan 7 7 154.9 118 Longford <5 4 129.7 53 Louth <5 7 119.5 154 Monaghan <5 5 114 70 Mayo 21 12 100.4 131 Wicklow <5 8 94.8 135 Galway 21 18 86.8 224 Roscommon <5 4 86.8 56 Wexford <5 3 82.8 124 Tipperary <5 5 82.7 132 Limerick 20 10 71.3 139 Cork 8 17 56.9 309 Waterford 6 3 49.9 58 Leitrim 0 1 43.7 14 Kerry 8 5 41.3 61 Clare 6 3 37 44 Carlow 0 1 33.4 19 Sligo 0 1 21.4 14 Kilkenny <5 1 15.1 15

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.