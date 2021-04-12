Listen Live Logo

394 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening: No Additional Deaths.

: 12/04/2021 - 18:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_2_pixabay.jpg

There has been 394 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

175 of the cases are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo and 20 are in Limerick.

227 people are currently in hospital with the virus - up from 213 yesterday, while the number in ICU has dropped slightly to 50.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 132 cases per 100,000 people, down 15 percent on the previous week, while the 5-day moving average is down 23 percent over the same period, and now stands at 404.

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 745,363 people have received their first dose
  • 313,031 people have received their second dose

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,330 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

  • 7-day incidence 60.5
  • 5-day moving average 404

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 11Apr2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 11Apr 2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 11Apr 2021)

Ireland

394

404

131.9

6,281

Offaly

20

13

278.3

217

Kildare

34

38

213

474

Dublin

175

180

207.2

2,792

Laois

12

9

201.9

171

Westmeath

5

9

196

174

Meath

17

21

168.2

328

Donegal

16

19

160.2

255

Cavan

7

7

154.9

118

Longford

<5

4

129.7

53

Louth

<5

7

119.5

154

Monaghan

<5

5

114

70

Mayo

21

12

100.4

131

Wicklow

<5

8

94.8

135

Galway

21

18

86.8

224

Roscommon

<5

4

86.8

56

Wexford

<5

3

82.8

124

Tipperary

<5

5

82.7

132

Limerick

20

10

71.3

139

Cork

8

17

56.9

309

Waterford

6

3

49.9

58

Leitrim

0

1

43.7

14

Kerry

8

5

41.3

61

Clare

6

3

37

44

Carlow

0

1

33.4

19

Sligo

0

1

21.4

14

Kilkenny

<5

1

15.1

15

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

