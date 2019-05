Tony Blair says that Nigel Farage and others "created the swamp" of British politics.

The former Prime Minister's comments come as Mr. Farage's Brexit Party tops opinion polls ahead of this month's European election.

They are on 34 percent, while Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party are on 21 percent, and Theresa May's Conservative Party are well back on 11 per cent.

Tony Blair says that at the moment, it's one issue politics in Britain:



